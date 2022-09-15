Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 23,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 748,328 shares.The stock last traded at $58.16 and had previously closed at $59.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 79.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Magna International by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,310,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,342,000 after buying an additional 1,115,435 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 38.7% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 611,350 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Magna International in the first quarter worth $9,227,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,902,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Magna International by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 121,529 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.