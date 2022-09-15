Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $396.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $415.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.