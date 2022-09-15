Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $88.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $182.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $235.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

