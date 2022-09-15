Maker (MKR) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $675.38 or 0.03437328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $660.28 million and approximately $32.17 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maker has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Maker Profile

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com/en. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

