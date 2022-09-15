MakiSwap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $55,338.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $185,636.16 and approximately $55,338.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap was first traded on May 25th, 2021. MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap. MakiSwap’s official website is makiswap.com.

MakiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Makiswap is an automated market maker (AMM) on HECO (Huobi Chain). The MakiSwap Protocol realigns incentives for network participants via revenue-sharing and forum-driven mechanics in tandem with the regular AMM model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

