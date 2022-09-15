Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.68

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.68 and traded as low as $5.51. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 22,807 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 21.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 374,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

