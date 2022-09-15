Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.68

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.68 and traded as low as $5.51. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 22,807 shares traded.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.