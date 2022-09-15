ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.08

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.08 and last traded at $95.99, with a volume of 9707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManTech International

About ManTech International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ManTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 982.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.