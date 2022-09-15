MAPS Market Capitalization Tops $6.71 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. MAPS has a market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $290,622.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAPS has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

MAPS Profile

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the SPL Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 45,484,049 coins. The official website for MAPS is maps.me/token. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get MAPS alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “MAPS is the backbone of the Maps.me ecosystem, driving retention and usage of the app, and benefiting from 100% of its net revenues. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. Proof of History (PoH) – Proof of History creates a historical record that proves that an event has occurred at a specific moment in time. Whereas other blockchains require validators to talk to one another in order to agree that time has passed, each Solana validator maintains its own clock by encoding the passage of time in a simple SHA-256, sequential-hashing verifiable delay function (VDF). More info here. Cross-chain token – You can find the native SPL (Solana chain) MAPS token here and the ERC20 wrapper here. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram Whitepaper “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

