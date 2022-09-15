Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,727,000 after purchasing an additional 527,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,289,000 after acquiring an additional 123,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $162.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.34.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

