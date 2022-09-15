Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $63.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.93.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Masco Trading Down 1.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 1,186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 61,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 56,821 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 177,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Masco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $48.64 on Monday. Masco has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.