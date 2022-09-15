Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $48.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19. Masco has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 752.6% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.