MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.51 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.89-$4.31 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $388.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.79.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 62.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 43.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.