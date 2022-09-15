Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Loop Capital cut shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.05.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 183.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 181.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Match Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

