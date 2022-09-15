Mate (MATE) Hits Market Cap of $1,761.35

Mate (MATE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Mate has a market cap of $1,761.35 and $39.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mate has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Mate coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 908.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,314.21 or 0.11679751 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00837572 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021045 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035235 BTC.
Mate Profile
Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
