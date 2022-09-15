MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $22,736.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00288200 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00133864 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00047597 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001558 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000527 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.