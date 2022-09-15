Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 7,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 493.0% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 139,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.48. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.66 and a fifty-two week high of $132.58.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

