Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mega Matrix Stock Performance
Mega Matrix has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $13.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mega Matrix
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mega Matrix stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.09% of Mega Matrix at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Mega Matrix
AeroCentury Corp., through its subsidiary, JetFleet Corp., operates as an independent aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines. The company, through its other subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., engaging in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. AeroCentury Corp.
