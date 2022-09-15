Megan Clarken Sells 3,641 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,968,598.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CRTO opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.86. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $43.49.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
