Megan Clarken Sells 3,641 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,968,598.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRTO opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.86. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 23.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Criteo by 59.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

