Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.30 ($8.47) to €8.80 ($8.98) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Meliá Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of SMIZF opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Meliá Hotels International has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

