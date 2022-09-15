Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at Barclays

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 198.20 ($2.39).

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LON MRO opened at GBX 116.75 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.24. The company has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.60. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 107.50 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 187.40 ($2.26).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

