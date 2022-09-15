Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading 110.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0641 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 110.1% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.91 million and $6,559.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

