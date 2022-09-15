Mercor Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $130,663.80 (MRCR)

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Mercor Finance has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercor Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Mercor Finance has a market cap of $130,663.80 and approximately $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mercor Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 490.4% against the dollar and now trades at $785.54 or 0.03895918 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00821046 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035252 BTC.

Mercor Finance Profile

Mercor Finance was first traded on April 26th, 2021. Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,150,000 coins. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @MercorFinance. The official website for Mercor Finance is mercor.finance.

Mercor Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercor’s mission is to disrupt and democratize the global algorithmic trading market by building a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.Mercor will democratize certain aspects of the platform, which will give Mercor token holders certain benefits and rights. The MRCR token will be used throughout the platform for multiple use cases.lding a bridge between algorithmic trading and everyday investors worldwide.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercor Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercor Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercor Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercor Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercor Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.