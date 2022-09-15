Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.14.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $60.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

