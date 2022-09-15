Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $175.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Meta Platforms traded as low as $152.67 and last traded at $153.50, with a volume of 1831688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.96.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,928. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.61. The stock has a market cap of $407.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.