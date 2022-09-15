Metadium Price Reaches $0.0348 on Top Exchanges (META)

Metadium (META) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $58.64 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can now be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metadium

Metadium’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The official website for Metadium is metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metadium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps.The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

