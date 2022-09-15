Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.0355 on Major Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $50,632.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,715,981 coins and its circulating supply is 80,715,883 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

