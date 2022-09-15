Mettalex 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,530.00 (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Mettalex has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $177,941.88 and approximately $5,530.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 501.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.05 or 0.18377322 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00837584 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020986 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8.

Mettalex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mettalex is a decentralised exchange that is focused on the trading of token-based commodities. Accessible 24/7 with tight trading spreads, low margin requirements and novel hedge instruments that ensure investors cannot be liquidated prior to settlement.Governance tokens (MTLX) are used to vote on system parameters such as choice of autonomous market makers to back with liquidity from the liquidity pool, borrowing rates from the liquidity pool, usage of exchange fees. Governance tokens are minted at an exponentially decreasing rate to incentivise early liquidity providers in the system. Minted tokens are distributed in proportion to the amount of liquidity supplied to the system at each block. Some fraction of the exchange fees and autonomous market maker spreads is used to buy back MTLX and burn.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mettalex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mettalex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

