Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Given New CHF 0.24 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 0.26 to CHF 0.24 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Meyer Burger Technology Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYBUF opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Meyer Burger Technology has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

