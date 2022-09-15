Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Given New CHF 0.24 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 0.26 to CHF 0.24 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Meyer Burger Technology Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MYBUF opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Meyer Burger Technology has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.65.
Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meyer Burger Technology (MYBUF)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.