MIB Coin (MIB) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $88,441.27 and approximately $2.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000058 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 451,396,112 coins and its circulating supply is 174,094,184 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

