Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lowered by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,804 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.1% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $81,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $252.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.01 and a 200 day moving average of $275.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

