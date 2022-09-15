Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.
NASDAQ MSEX opened at $91.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $75.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.27.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 67.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
