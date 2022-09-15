MimbleWimbleCoin Achieves Market Cap of $17.08 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $17.08 million and $159.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00007914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,864.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,513.01 or 0.07616500 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00188443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00025182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00289114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.21 or 0.00736040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00598547 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000991 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,863,707 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

