Minds Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (MINDS)

Minds (MINDS) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Minds has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. One Minds coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges. Minds has a market cap of $955,809.88 and approximately $28,258.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minds alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 679.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $766.77 or 0.03800482 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00821607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00035167 BTC.

Minds Coin Profile

Minds launched on August 1st, 2018. Minds’ total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,313,538 coins. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds. Minds’ official website is minds.com/token.

Minds Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach.The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minds should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.