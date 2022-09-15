Minds Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (MINDS)

Minds (MINDS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Minds has a market cap of $955,809.88 and $28,258.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minds has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One Minds coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,751.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00057854 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005481 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00064010 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00077005 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Minds (MINDS) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2018. Minds’ total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,313,538 coins. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Minds is minds.com/token.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach. The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minds should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

