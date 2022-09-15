MinePlex Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $109.71 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $109.71 million and $3.24 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MinePlex has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 532.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.85 or 0.19180546 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00840955 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00165391 BTC.

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,507,499 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is mineplex.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology. Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

