MiniDOGE Price Down 41.6% Over Last 7 Days (MINIDOGE)

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, MiniDOGE has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MiniDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MiniDOGE has a total market capitalization of $186,568.91 and $13,693.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00029230 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE Profile

MiniDOGE (CRYPTO:MINIDOGE) is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. MiniDOGE’s official website is minidoge.finance.

MiniDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.”

