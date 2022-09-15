Mint Club Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $467,832.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mint Club has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mint Club

Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mint Club Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mint Club is a smart token building platform that has no need to code and provides instant liquidity. Anyone can launch a smart token.MINT is a non-inflationary BEP20 based token on the Binance Smart Chain used for collateral assets in Mint Club. Mint Club is one of the DApps on the HUNT Platform, so MINT token was ONLY minted by swapping HUNT token during the pre-sign up period.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

