Minter HUB (HUB) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.20 Million

Minter HUB (HUB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Minter HUB has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter HUB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter HUB has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,725.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00063615 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00076886 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Minter HUB

Minter HUB is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Minter HUB is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Minter HUB

According to CryptoCompare, “Hub puts identity data back into the hands of users and gives people a new level of economic opportunity and financial freedom. By encoding identity and reputation on the blockchain, Hub is the next digital identity protocol that is interoperable across multiple platforms. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter HUB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter HUB using one of the exchanges listed above.

