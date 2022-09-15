MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $70,082.00

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $70,082.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,153.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,586.89 or 0.07873963 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00191133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00025364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00298025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00741147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.00608331 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000982 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | Facebook Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

