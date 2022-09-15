MIR COIN (MIR) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

MIR COIN (MIR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MIR COIN has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. MIR COIN has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $12,690.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,855.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005074 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00058145 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012651 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00065437 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io.

MIR COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain. Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

