Mithril Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $22.39 million and $3.93 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io.

Buying and Selling Mithril

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

