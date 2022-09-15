Mixin (XIN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $112.27 Million

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for about $187.40 or 0.00929734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mixin has a market capitalization of $112.27 million and $10,479.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,300.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $948.55 or 0.04708801 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00822309 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020702 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035321 BTC.
Mixin Coin Profile
Mixin’s launch date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mixin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
