MixMarvel (MIX) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

MixMarvel (MIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $19.19 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MixMarvel has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,203.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,676.54 or 0.08532660 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005089 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00844558 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021222 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00035296 BTC.
MixMarvel Profile
MixMarvel’s genesis date was April 27th, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.
