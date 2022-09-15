Mizuho Increases Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $174.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $167.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.

LNG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $174.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $178.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 338,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,344,000 after acquiring an additional 184,123 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

