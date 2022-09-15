Mizuho Raises Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target to $47.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Avangrid from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Avangrid Stock Up 1.2 %

Avangrid stock opened at $49.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 14,052.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,114,000 after buying an additional 777,516 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 7,578.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 536,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 529,978 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 9,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after buying an additional 521,561 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 1,260.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 321,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,661,000 after acquiring an additional 255,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

