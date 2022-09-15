MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $162.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI stock opened at $93.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.57. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $181.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.