MobiFi Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $117,535.99 (MoFi)

MobiFi (MoFi) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, MobiFi has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One MobiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MobiFi has a market cap of $117,535.99 and $20,679.00 worth of MobiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MobiFi Profile

MobiFi was first traded on April 6th, 2021. MobiFi’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,932,696 coins. MobiFi’s official Twitter account is @mobi_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MobiFi is mobifi.io.

MobiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiFi is a financial orchestrator for Mobility as a Service (MaaS). It provides a transparent platform with a tokenized payment system to connect mobility service providers and users. Its DeFi bridge makes it possible to turn unused credit into a yield engine.The MoFi token uses Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, and it is the primary utility token to be used in exchange for SMiles, i.e., mobility services. When a user exchanges a MoFi token for SMiles, the MoFi will be burned. In this way, the MoFi token is deflationary, and over time, the total volume will be reduced. This mechanism of limited supply and ever reducing volume is intended to increase the value of the MoFi token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MobiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

