Modefi (MOD) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days

Modefi (MOD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Modefi has a market cap of $4.58 million and $159,937.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001518 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Modefi

Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,342,021 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official.

Buying and Selling Modefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Modefi’s DAOS aims to provide a trustless and decentralize oracle data. Outliers, malicious actors, and corrupt data are removed autonomously with no outside interaction through the use of smart contracts and multiple data sources.Modefi’s Oracle Marketplace is a dedicated decentralized turnkey platform that will connect third parties and exchange important data autonomously. It allows oracle providers to advertise their services and clients the ability to create RFQ's.”

