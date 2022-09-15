Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Truist Financial

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MODN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $31.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 0.75. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,916,653.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $83,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,653.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $634,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Model N by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 49,843 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Model N by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Articles

