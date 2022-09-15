Modex Price Up 12.1% Over Last Week (MODEX)

Modex (MODEX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Modex has a total market capitalization of $15.57 million and $1.42 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modex has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Modex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,725.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00063615 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00076886 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Modex

Modex is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Modex’s official message board is medium.com/@modex_tech.

Buying and Selling Modex

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

